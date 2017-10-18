18th Michelin Challenge Design is about “Future Classic”

For the new edition of the Challenge Design contest, Michelin has chosen an original theme: participants are asked to create a 2025 car that will be a classic in 2050.

The Brief

A prestigious mobility festival in 2050 will celebrate classic vehicles from the year 2025. These vehicles will best represent an important era, a defining time in the history of mobility and automotive design that addressed dramatic changes in mobility models, technologies and societal needs.

The contest

Participants are invited “to design a vehicle for the year 2025 that becomes a classic and defines, or represents, this transitional era in automotive design and technology and will win the Michelin Concours d’Elegance 2050.”

The entries may feature either established and non-existing brands and the vehicle should be either among the first to feature innovative elements and characteristics, or the last to utilize certain technologies.

The entry should also include a compelling story.

The key words for the theme are: Timeless, Iconic, Future Classic, Distinctive, Groundbreaking

The contest is open to OEM design studios, independent design studios, individual designers, transportation design students and teams as well as to automotive suppliers.

The entries will be evaluate base don the following factors:

Relevance to the theme

Concept originality

Design value and quality

Developmental potential

Design displayability

The deadline for registration and submission is March 1st, 2018.

The winners will be announced in May 2018 and the awards ceremony will take place at the Movin’ On event (May 30 – June 2, 2018).

Those who are intetrested can register online here.

(Source: Michelin Challenge Design)