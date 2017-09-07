Volkswagen previews updated I.D. Crozz Concept

The concept features a clean, dynamic design and, according to the company, gives clear indication on the design of the future production model, especially in the front end area.
Styling elements include a wide hood, front wings contoured in large radii and a roof exterior finished in high-gloss black.
The I.D. Crozz Concept was first introduced by Volkswagen at Auto Shanghai 2017 in April.
The four-passenger interior is particularly spacious thanks to the position of the lithium-ion battery, which is integrated in the vehicle floor.
(Source: Volkswagen)
Comments