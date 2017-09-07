Volkswagen previews updated I.D. Crozz Concept

Concept Cars 7 Sep 2017

At the upcoming Frankfurt Show Volkswagen will be presenting a further developed version of the all-electric I.D. CROZZ.


Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ Concept Design Sketch Render

The concept features a clean, dynamic design and, according to the company, gives clear indication on the design of the future production model, especially in the front end area.

Styling elements include a wide hood, front wings contoured in large radii and a roof exterior finished in high-gloss black.

The I.D. Crozz Concept was first introduced by Volkswagen at Auto Shanghai 2017 in April.

Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ Concept

 Above and below: the I.D. Crozz revealed at Auto Shanghai

Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ Concept Interior

The four-passenger interior is particularly spacious thanks to the position of the lithium-ion battery, which is integrated in the vehicle floor.

(Source: Volkswagen)

Tags

Image Gallery

Volkswagen previews updated I.D. Crozz Concept - Image 2
Volkswagen previews updated I.D. Crozz Concept - Image 1
Volkswagen previews updated I.D. Crozz Concept - Image 3

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom