Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

The Aventador S Roadster features a lightweight removable hardtop made of two carbon fiber panels, weighing less than 6 kg. The panels are convexly molded to ensure maximum cabin spaceand finished in matt black carbon fiber. Optional Finishes include, among the others, high gloss black and shiny visible carbon fiber.

When not in use, the hardtop are stored in the front trunk.

The cabin is equipped with a rear window that can be electrically operated, allowing the driver to hear the sound of the V12 engine: while closed during roofless driving, the window minimizes cabin noise and airflow.

Compared to the Aventador S Coupé, the main differences are concentrated in the rear end, characterized by an engine bridge that runs from the back window to the rear and integrates a combination of body color and matt black painted carbon fiber engine hood blades: a transparent option is also available.

Equipped with a naturally-aspirated V12 delivering 740 hp, the Aventador S Roadster sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

The car will be produced as a special edition, with a dedicated Ad Personam choice of color and trim options.

(Source: Lamborghini)

The roadster maintains the unmistakable design of the Aventador S along with unique features reflecting its roadster persona: a combination of distinctive Lamborghini design DNA and the result of extensive aerodynamic testing.

The car’s rear sports distinctively different lines to the coupé, giving the roadster its own aerodynamic character. An engine bridge runs from the back window to the rear in a mix of body color and matt black painted carbon fiber engine bonnet blades: a transparent option is also available to show off the V12 engine within.

Sleek, removable, hardtop roof panels, weighing less than six kg, are convexly molded to ensure maximum cabin space for the occupants. Finished in matt black carbon fiber, optional specifications including high gloss black, shiny visible carbon fiber, and further Ad Personam possibilities. An easy fastening system allows the roof panels to be quickly removed and stored in the front trunk. The rear window is electrically operated at the push of a button for drivers wanting to hear the beat of the V12 powerplant: while closed during roofless driving, the window minimizes cabin noise and airflow.

Color and trim, inside and out

Complementing external colors, five interior configurations are offered, featuring leather and Alcantara in single and bi-color combinations and various stitching and trim choices. Further external and internal packages such as ‘branding’ and ‘carbon fiber’ are offered, with the Ad Personam program for clients wanting to customize their Aventador S Roadster even further.

Clients can also select the internal specification of the roof panels: covered in black Alcantara framed by matt black carbon as standard, an optional Carbon Skin package (Lamborghini’s high tech fabric that is even lighter than Alcantara) can cover the interior roof panels as well as around the cockpit and parts of the cabin.

The Aventador S Roadster is launched in the Ad Personam Color Blu Aegir, inspired by the peaceful turquoise ocean hiding an indomitable force beneath: sophisticated yet powerful, with extensive use of carbon fiber.

The wing mirrors and windscreen frame are finished in high gloss carbon fiber while the lower part of the car including front and rear bumper, side skirts, air intakes and outlets are in visible carbon fiber. The configuration internally demonstrates the potential of the Ad Personam program, using Blu Delphinus leather contrasted with Bianco Polar, with Blu Delphinus S-trim stripes on seats, doors and dashboard and even the floor mats in blue and white.

Design and technologies

The Aventador Roadster’s ‘S’ suffix denotes the design and technology advancements of the new model. The Roadster adopts the four-wheel drive, new active suspension, new four-wheel steering system, and the new EGO driving mode introduced on the Aventador S coupé, and with the redevelopment of every aspect of suspension and electronic control systems, its ‘total control concept’ assures superior drive, ride and performance.

Enhanced lateral control from the new four-wheel steering provides improved agility at low speed and more stability at high speed, combined with Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) for responsive feedback and sharper turn-in. Improved vertical control comes from updated pushrod suspension, new rear springs and Lamborghini Magneto-rheological Suspension (LMS) with revised kinematics adapted to the new four-wheel steering. A new real-time variable damping system optimizes wheel and body control and balance and ground stiffness is maximized.

A optimized ESC system improves longitudinal control for faster and more precise management of traction control and vehicle dynamics depending on driving mode selected, maximizing grip in all conditions and enhancing handling. The permanent four-wheel drive’s calibration allows for the stabilizing effect of the new rear-wheel steering, allowing more torque to the rear axle: when powering off, less torque is shifted to the front axle to allow a sporty but safe drive.

The active rear wing optimizes the car’s aerodynamic balance depending on speed and the selected drive mode, and its significantly enhanced overall aerodynamic design improves front downforce by more than 130% over the previous Aventador. With the wing in optimum position the roadster achieves over 50% overall efficiency at high downforce and in low drag more than 400%. The Aventador S Roadster’s four driving modes allows selection of STRADA, SPORT and CORSA and the new EGO mode, each influencing every aspect of the car’s behavior through management of traction, steering and suspension. EGO allows the driver to set up his preferred criteria in each mode to suit his driving style.

Accelerating 0-100km/h in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed equal to the Aventador S coupé of 350 km/h, the Aventador S Roadster weighs just 50 kg more than the coupé. Its 6.5 liter V12 engine outputs the same 740 hp as the coupé, with 690 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The seven-speed lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission provides robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds, with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. Dione 20”/21” rims are fitted with Pirelli P Zero tires especially developed for the Aventador S. Inside, the TFT digital dashboard can be customized to the driver’s preferences and Apple CarPlayTM is standard.

Price and market delivery

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster in February 2018 at suggested retail prices as follows:

Europe: EUR 313,666.00 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

UK: GBP 251,462.00 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

USA: USD 460,247.00 (suggested retail price – GGT included)

China: RMB 7,478,513.00 (suggested retail price taxes included)

Japan: YEN 46,267,692.00 (suggested retail price taxes included)