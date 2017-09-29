Honda previews Sports EV Concept

The Sports EV Concept will showcase a dynamic silhouette, a friendly face and supple body surfaces.
The development team designed the sporty electric car to blend into any lifestyle and to “deliver a feeling of joy and emotional unity to the drive, achieved by efficiently combining the EV powerunit and AI technology in a compact bodyshape.”
The concept will be presented at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show on 25 October, along with a broad range of advanced two- and four-wheeled production and concept vehicles.
(Source: Honda)
