Honda previews Sports EV Concept

At the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show Honda will unveil an all-new electric sports car that aims at expressing a feeling of joy and emotional unity.

The Sports EV Concept will showcase a dynamic silhouette, a friendly face and supple body surfaces.

The development team designed the sporty electric car to blend into any lifestyle and to “deliver a feeling of joy and emotional unity to the drive, achieved by efficiently combining the EV powerunit and AI technology in a compact bodyshape.”

The concept will be presented at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show on 25 October, along with a broad range of advanced two- and four-wheeled production and concept vehicles.

(Source: Honda)