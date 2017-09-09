Alcraft unveils electric GT and launches crowdfunding campaign

British start-up Alcraft has revealed the first details of its first car, a high-performance Alcraft GT, and launched a crowdfunding campaign offering the chance to play a part in the development of the car.

The Alcraft GT combines high performances with practical features, including a 300-mile range and 500-liters of loading capacity allowed by the shooting brake-styled rear end.

Penned by former Morgan designer Matthew Humphries, the design is characterized by a clean, sleek upper section combined with a more sculpted body.

The glass area features very clean surfaces, with a wraparound screen and visible structural elements – the carbon-fibre B–pillars and roof structure that form a safety cell.

The roof has a descending profile line and is made largely of glass.

The body features a modern treatment with muscular shoulders, sculpted flanks and some sharp character lines that add to the dynamic look.

Both the headlights and tail lights feature a sleek, slim design.

The company is targeting a start of production in 2019.

In order to support the construction of a fully running prototype, Alcraft is launching a rewards-based crowdfunding campaign, with bands starting at £10 and going up to £25,000. Rewards include VIP days at Silverstone with rides in a development mule for the GT, and exclusive electric bikes by Cyclotricity and wristwatches by Matthew Humphries Design.

(Source: Alcraft Motor Company)

