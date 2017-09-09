Alcraft unveils electric GT and launches crowdfunding campaign

Special Cars 9 Sep 2017
British start-up Alcraft has revealed the first details of its first car, a high-performance Alcraft GT, and launched a crowdfunding campaign offering the chance to play a part in the development of the car.


The Alcraft GT combines high performances with practical features, including a 300-mile range and 500-liters of loading capacity allowed by the shooting brake-styled rear end.

Penned by former Morgan designer Matthew Humphries, the design is characterized by a clean, sleek upper section combined with a more sculpted body.

The glass area features very clean surfaces, with a wraparound screen and visible structural elements – the carbon-fibre Bpillars and roof structure that form a safety cell.

The roof has a descending profile line and is made largely of glass.

The body features a modern treatment with muscular shoulders, sculpted flanks and some sharp character lines that add to the dynamic look.

Both the headlights and tail lights feature a sleek, slim design.

The company is targeting a start of production in 2019.

In order to support the construction of a fully running prototype, Alcraft is launching a rewards-based crowdfunding campaign, with bands starting at £10 and going up to £25,000. Rewards include VIP days at Silverstone with rides in a development mule for the GT, and exclusive electric bikes by Cyclotricity and wristwatches by Matthew Humphries Design.

For more information visit alcraftmotor.com.

(Source: Alcraft Motor Company)

The fundamental concept is battery-only, but has been designed and engineered so that a range-extender could be added. It has also been designed so that it can be made as a 2+2 rather than a two-seater.

Although there has been an emphasis on developing a car with outstanding handling and dynamics, the absolute numbers associated with the three-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain are impressive. Virtual engineering has provided expected figures of 840 lb ft torque and 600hp which, with four-wheel drive, torque vectoring, and light weight, result in an estimated 0-62mph time of 3.5 secs. The batteries are in a T-shaped pack between and behind the driver and passenger seats.

The design features ultra-clean surfaces and visible structural elements. The exposed carbon-fibre Bpillars and roof structure are part of the aesthetic but serve as both a safety cell and a device to create an exceptionally light cabin, with a roof made largely of glass and a wraparound front screen.

A 33% foam model, which was made for design verification purposes, can be seen at the Alcraft Motor Company booth at the Cenex Low Carbon Vehicle Event at the Millbrook proving ground in Bedfordshire on Sept 6th and 7th.

About Alcraft Motor Company

Founded by businessman David Alcraft, Alcraft Motor Company has a core team that includes Charles Morgan, previously of Morgan Motor Company, ex-Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders CEO Christopher Macgowan, designer Matt Humphries who also spent time at Morgan, and ex-Toyota, Daewoo and Michelin senior executive Mark Carbery.

The engineering partner is Silverstone-based Delta Motorsport, whose expertise in electric drivetrains and battery systems sees it working both with global car manufacturers and at the highest levels of motor sport. Other partners include specialist British companies Sevcon and KS Composites, and agreements are in place with major Tier 1 suppliers including Continental for safety systems and Michelin for tires.

 

