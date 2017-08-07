Volkswagen previews production T-ROC design

Volkswagen has revealed official sketches and a video that preview the design of the upcoming T-ROC compact crossover.

Presented as a concept car at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, the production T-ROC will make its debut on August 23rd.

Compared to the original concept, the production version is likely to have four doors instead of two, and more conventional front and rear bumper designs, without the distinctive yet less integrated circular lighting units.

However, it has maintained the general body surfacing and some details like the chromed trim that highlights the vehicle’s silhouette.

Other highlights include a center console inspired by motorcycle helmets, and a choice of contrasting roof and body colors.

You can check some design insights in the short official video below.

(Source: Volkswagen)