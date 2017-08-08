Oliver Stefani is Škoda’s new Head of Design

From 1 September, Oliver Stefani, former Volkswagen Head of Exterior Design, will be responsible for design at Škoda.

As the official announcement reports, “[Stefani’s] expertise fits in perfectly with the ŠKODA brand, with its numerous Simply Clever ideas and expressive, crystalline design language.”

53-year-old Stefani studied design in Braunschweig and Pasadena (California). He started his career at Volkswagen in 2002.

Many VW production cars from the last ten years and numerous concept cars bear his signature. He played a crucial role in developing the up!, Polo, Jetta, Tiguan and the current Golf models, as well as the ID show car family.

In addition, he worked at the Design Center Europe in Sitges (Spain) for three years.

Stefani takes the role left by Jozef Kabaň who moved to BMW back in February.

Official Statements

For the ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development Christian Strube, Stefani also represents the perfect choice: “I am convinced that Oliver Stefani will consistently continue to develop the ŠKODA brand’s new design language and successfully elevate it to the next level. His expertise will allow him to delight ŠKODA customers with future models. He is the perfect fit for the ŠKODA brand.”

“In recent years, ŠKODA’s design has developed extremely well. Most recently, we have also transferred the new and expressive design language to our SUV models,” said Škoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier.

“And now, Oliver Stefani will instigate the next stage of development. He will design our cars to have even greater emotional resonance and will lead them into the era of digitalisation and the electrification of vehicle manufacturing. Oliver Stefani has great creative potential. I am looking forward to working with him,” continued Maier.

(Source: Škoda)