Lamborghini Encierro Concept by SPD

The Encierro Concept is a study of an electric hypercar designed by Russian Ivan Borisov and Italian Giuseppe Ippoliti during the Master in Transportation Design of the Milan Scuola Politecnica di Design.

The Encierro is an uncompromised EV hypercar with an innovative design aiming at reinterpreting the brand’s DNA, with reminiscences from the aeronautic and the motorsport worlds and with a number of refined technical details, such as the lighting units, the exhaust pipes and the carbon fiber trims.

The project was among last year’s final thesis at the SPD Master in Transportation Design.

The surface treatment features sharp edges, tight lines and a decomposition of the surfaces, which takes inspiration from jet fighter and is in line with the styling language of many recent models and concepts from the brand.

The large rear wind, with a zig-zagged edge, detaches from the main body, visually extending the vehicle’s length.

Another distinctive element is the asymmetrical layout of the architecture, which expresses the dynamic, sporty character.

The electric motor is positioned at the center of the vehicle, which along with the two large fans located in the rear bottom area increases ground effect and aerodynamic efficiency.

The project was developed at the Milan-based SPD under the supervision of a group of designers from the Lamborghini Design Center at Sant’Agata Bolognese. The team, led by design chief Mitja Borkert, included Michele Tinazzo, Nelson Simoes and Facundo Elias.

(Image Courtesy: SPD for Car Body Design)