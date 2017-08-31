Kia concept previews new design direction

Kia has revealed a teaser image of a new concept set to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show on 12 September. The study previews the design direction for the next-generation cee’d.

Designed at Kia’s European design center in Frankfurt, just 500 meters from where it will be unveiled, the concept has a new body type for the brand, with an arched roofline that sits between a fastback and a sporty wagon.

Compared with the current cee’d, the body showcases a very clean surface treatment, where the dynamic look is achieved through proportions, stance and sculpted flanks rather than angular lines and additional design features.

It will be interesting to see how this direction will influence the next production models.

Kia will unveil its new concept on 12 September on the Kia stand at the Frankfurt Messe exhibition centre.

(Source: Kia)