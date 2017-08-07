Daimler Trucks seeks Senior Digital Surface Designer

Job Title: Senior Digital Surface Designer (L5)

Job Location: Portland, OR, US

Innovative products begin with talented, highly motivated individuals. Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), the largest and most diverse company in the North American commercial vehicle market, invites you to join our dynamic, industry-leading workforce.

Our world-class portfolio of brands, including Freightliner trucks, Western Star trucks, Detroit™ engines and components, Thomas Built Buses, and Freightliner Custom Chassis, offers the unique opportunity to follow your passion for automotives in business or technical fields at locations across North America.

And when you work for a Daimler company, you join a global network of over 250,000 dedicated employees on 6 continents who share your passion. Apply today and explore the world of Daimler!

The DTNA Design Center is a high performing team where everybody takes responsibility to become the “Undisputed Market Leader in Truck Design”.

As Senior Digital Surface Designer you will bring your extensive work experience in transportation design to join this high-energy DTNA Design Team responsible for interior and exterior design of the DTNA portfolio of products; Freightliner, Western Star and business subsidiaries.

Your strong passion for design and excellent design skills will be a vital part of the Design studio process in the development of current production platforms, future design projects and showtrucks where together we shape the future!

Work directly with the Manager of Design Development/Chief Designer as part of the Design team to support projects, improve processes and ensure a smooth workflow while keeping commitments for timing and deliverables

Responsible to lead the design and development of concept model surfaces for production and advanced design projects

Confidently and autonomously develop surface data models from sketches, digitized information from clay modelers and section information from studio engineers to create the highest quality design surfaces with an emphasis on aesthetic value

Develop high quality visualization renderings and animations of truck concepts to support design evaluation

In addition to your surface development projects, you are required to prioritize assignments consistent with department goals and successfully implement projects on time while proactively informing management of project issues, delays and risks

Expertly follow and guide your assignments through all phases of the design process on multiple projects

Bachelor’s degree with 2 years of related experience OR an associate’s degree with 4 years of related experience OR 8 years of related experience required

At least 1 year of group leader, project lead, or mentoring experience required

An attached resume is required

Demonstrated concept surface modeling and digital visualization expertise is required

Expert communication and collaboration skills are required

Strategic creative thinker with a thorough understanding of the design process is required

Proficiency with Adobe Photoshop, Alias AutoStudio and Microsoft suite is required

Team player mindset with a passion for design is required

Latest portfolio / work samples for submission is required

5-8 years design related experience in an automotive design studio is strongly preferred

Final candidate must successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.

EEO/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

