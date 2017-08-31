Daimler Trucks North America seeks Studio Designer

Job Title: Studio Designer I (L7)

Job Location: Portland, OR, US

Description

Innovative products begin with talented, highly motivated individuals. Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), the largest and most diverse company in the North American commercial vehicle market, invites you to join our dynamic, industry-leading workforce.

Our world-class portfolio of brands, including Freightliner trucks, Western Star trucks, Detroit™ engines and components, Thomas Built Buses, and Freightliner Custom Chassis, offers the unique opportunity to follow your passion for automotives in business or technical fields at locations across North America.

And when you work for a Daimler company, you join a global network of over 250,000 dedicated employees on 6 continents who share your passion. Apply today and explore the world of Daimler!

Job Overview

The DTNA Design Center is a high performing team where everybody takes responsibility to become the “Undisputed Market Leader in Truck Design”.

As Designer I you will bring your extensive work experience in transportation design to join this high-energy DTNA Design Team responsible for interior and exterior design of the DTNA portfolio of products; Freightliner, Western Star and business subsidiaries.

Your strong passion for design and excellent design skills will be a vital part of the Design studio process in the development of current production platforms, future design projects and showtrucks where together we shape the future!

Responsibilities

Work directly with the Manager of Design Development / Chief Designer as part of the Design team to support projects, improve processes and ensure a smooth workflow while keeping commitments for timing and deliverables

You will receive guidance from senior designers and the management team as you learn the process to develop your designs on scale and full scale models through sketches, tape lines and interactions with the modeling staff, studio engineers and the design director

You will follow and guide your theme from presentation sketch through all phases of the design process right up to initial production vehicles on multiple projects

Support the Chief Designer with your strong passion for design, enthusiasm, dynamic working style and adaptability as an example to raise the overall design skills of team members

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Transportation Design or Industrial Design OR an associate’s degree with 1 year of related experience OR 4 years of related experience required

Expert level sketching and rendering skills to communicate your ideas in presentations required

Able to follow and lead execution on scale and full scale models and CAD required

Strategic creative thinker with a thorough understanding of the design process required

Strong communication and presentation skills for both internal and external meetings required

Proficient with Adobe Photoshop, Alias Autostudio and Microsoft Suite required

Team player a must with a passion for design required

Latest portfolio / work samples for submission required

An attached resume is required

Additional Information

Final candidate must successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.

