Win 2 scholarships for the SPD Master in Car Design in collaboration with VW Group Design

Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) and Car Body Design are offering two scholarships worth for a total of €25,200 for the next edition of the Master in Car Design, organized by the Milan-based school in collaboration with Volkswagen Group Design.

For the sixth year Car Body Design and SPD are offering scholarships for the Master Programme in Car Design that will start on October 23rd, 2017.

There are two scholarships: the first winner will receive €16,800, covering 100% of the tuition fee, while the runner-up will receive €8,400 covering 50% of the tuition fee.

The submitted requests will be evaluated by a Committee composed of CBD’s team, SPD’s teaching staff and Volkswagen designers.

The evaluation will take into consideration originality, variety of the design themes, the ability to visualize design solutions and the overall quality of the works.

All application requests must include:

A personal portfolio of works in PDF format (max total attachment size: 20 MB)

A curriculum including details on past education and/or work experience

A motivation letter

Candidates can send their request to info@scuoladesign.com – the deadline is September 17th, 2017.

All applications will then have to go through a live sketching session via Skype.

For more information on the Master visit the official website.

(Image Courtesy: SPD for Car Body Design)