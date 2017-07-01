McLaren to display a fullsize 720S made with LEGO at Goodwood

A McLaren 720S built using LEGO bricks is on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: it is in 1:1 scale and will be completed by the stand visitors.

Visitors to the McLaren stand will need to place orange McLaren bricks in designated parts of the car, with the 720S reaching completion by the Sunday at the end of the Festival of Speed.

The LEGO 720S – which follows the launch of the 75880 LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S miniature set – required more than 267,300 bricks, and McLaren and LEGO fans visiting the stand expected to add over 12,700 to completely finish the build.

The end result will be a full-size model in at no less than 1.6 tons – more than the 1283kg dry weight of the actual road going car.

In order to produce such an accurate representation of the 720S, McLaren Automotive worked closely with the Speed Champions LEGO® team based in Billund, Denmark, providing in-depth vehicle CAD data so that the model could be fully realized.

The model was built up around a steel frame, with a team of six working for over 2,000 hours to build the car by hand. For comparison, a real-world production 720S takes around 12 working days in the McLaren Production Centre to assemble.

Also featured on the LEGO® 720S build is the all-new Pirelli P Zero CORSA tyre used in its road-going equivalent, complete with silver ‘Pirelli Colour Edition’ graphics.

(Source: McLaren)