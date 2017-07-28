McLaren reveals its most extreme road car ever

The P15 -previewed by a set of images created by Autocar magazine – will be the second in McLaren’s Ultimate Series range after the hybrid P1.

Designed to be the most extreme, track-ready but still road legal car in the line-up, McLaren’s engineers have reportedly been given the freedom to prioritize performance over everything else and the P15 is said to be faster on a racing circuit than any McLaren, bar the track-only P1 GTR.

The car is powered by a tweaked version of McLaren’s 3.8-liter twin turbo V8 said to produce around 800PS (789bhp) – making it more powerful than the 727bhp produced by the road-going P1’s engine, but below the 903bhp peak achieved when the P1’s electric motor is also in operation.

However, the car’s weight has been reduced thanks to the use of McLaren’s latest Monocage II one-piece carbonfibre tub (which now includes the roof structure), and when combined with a race-inspired two-seater interior and no P1-style electrical powertrain, that should result in an overall weight of less than 1,300kg.

Against the 1,547kg P1, that would give the P15 an even better power-to-weight ratio. Straight-line performance is expected to match, if not beat, the P1’s figures of 0-60mph in 2.7 secs and a quarter mile time of 10.2 seconds.

The car’s brutal styling is said to be the ultimate distillation of form following function with carbon bodywork used only where it delivers a performance, rather than aesthetic, benefit. Active aerodynamics, with self-adjusting spoilers (knowledge gleaned from McLaren’s F1 experience), not to mention a huge diffuser are also expected to dominate.

The official reveal will take place later this year, restricted to existing McLaren customers and potential buyers, followed by an official public debut at March 2018’s Geneva Motor Show. A price tag of around £700,000 plus tax (£840,000 in the UK) is mooted with production set to be limited to just 500 cars.

While other McLaren models such as the 675 have spawned Longtail (LT) and Spider open-top variants, the track focused natured of the P15 has ruled these out. However, as it will be a road car, there is the potential for a track-only GTR version as McLaren did with the P1 and P1 GTR.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “McLaren has always been relentless in the pursuit of performance – but with Aston Martin’s upcoming Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project One set to redefine the rules of the hypercar market, it has to keep ahead of the game. Hence the P15.

“There’s no doubt that this will be an incredible machine, but what McLaren has learned of late is to create a car with a broad dynamic brief. With track performance as its goal, the P15 will obviously be outrageous on a racing circuit, but with that low weight, pared-back cabin and non-hybrid powerplant, it promises to be exceptional on the road too. If it does that, it will have created arguably an even better car than the P1 – some achievement.

Autocar also announced that the P15 will be also joined by a three-seat, F1-inspired hyper-GT, codenamed BP23, that will be revealed next year and arrive in 2019.

(Source: McLaren, Autocar)