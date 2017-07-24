How to illustrate and design Concept Cars: new edition available

Veloce Publishing has announced a new edition of the very popular car design book by Adrian Dewey.


The new edition of the book – which we reviewed back in 2009 – takes those notebook sketches and teaches you how to develop them into the car designs you see in magazines.

How to illustrate and design Concept Cars Book Cover

Using simple to follow step-by-step drawings it guides you from pencil sketch to marker rendering, from doodle to highly visual computer generated artwork.

Adrian Dewey has worked on designs as diverse as small sports cars to double decker buses, modified motors to concept Formula 1 cars, using various techniques and styles. In this book, he uses his knowledge of different styles to guide the reader in creating great artwork and designs of their own.

How to illustrate and design Concept Cars Design Sketch Render

The book shows in detail how to use different materials and how to get the most out of each one, whether it be a great pencil sketch or a photo realistic vector illustration.

How to illustrate and design Concept Cars Design Sketch Render

The book also features an easy to follow index for quick reference on different types of drawing.

How to illustrate and design Concept Cars by Adrian Dewey – Specifications

  • ISBN: 9781787110151 – UPC: 6-36847-01015-7
  • Paperback • 25×20.7cm • £19.99 • 128 pages • 195 pictures
  • Price: £19.99, $29.95

About the Author

Adrian Dewey spent most of his childhood drawing cars. On leaving school he went on to study Product Design, and later Transport Design. He has taught presentation techniques and sold his artwork worldwide for a number of years.

Adrian has also designed concept cars for independent sports car companies, magazines and websites, as well as Formula 1 concept design work for books, and is a featured design expert on a marker pen suppliers’ website.

(Source: Veloce Publishing)

