Finland-based Haulerman launches industrial design competition for loading crane accessories

Loading crane manufacturer Haulerman has launched a design competition asking participants to imagine one or more accessories for its line of products. The deadline is July 30, 2017.

Haulerman is a company based in Finland that focuses on linear lift arms that can be mounted into almost any vehicle and can handle objects weighing up to 300 kg (611 lb). The Haulerman products can be used to help in the daily activities of many professional and recreational fields, often dealing with awkwardly shaped and/or heavy object which are difficult to safely move or operate with.

With its design contest, the company is inviting both design students and professionals to ideate and design accessories to work with their linear lift arm which help the daily tasks of one or more of the following professions:

Construction – Target user can be a sole trader or larger organization. Think of all the materials and devices that need to be transported in and out of constractions sites

– Target user can be a sole trader or larger organization. Think of all the materials and devices that need to be transported in and out of constractions sites Delivery – Can be for any field ranging from food to drinks to white goods

– Can be for any field ranging from food to drinks to white goods Maintenance – If you think of the infrastructure around you, there are many elements that frequently need maintenance or repairing

– If you think of the infrastructure around you, there are many elements that frequently need maintenance or repairing Recreational – Our lifting capacity is up to 600kg which means that we can deal with multiple devices and the Haulerman can be installed into multiple vehicle types – even pick-ups!

All entries must original and must be submitted in A3 landscape format as JPEG’s. Maximum file size 5MB/slide. Participants can submit as many ideas as you want to each category.

The concept can be illustrated in any method that you feel right (hand sketches, 3D models, Photoshop rendering..), the key thing is to convey the idea.

Each of the boards must include the following information:

Explanation of the concept

Full name, contact e-mail and country of residence

Professional status (student, design professional, other?)

The entries must be submitted to info@haulerman.com within July 30th, 2017.

Prizes

The first three prizes are 1,000 Eur, 300 Eur and 200 Eur respectively.

The winners of the competition will be announced on the 18th of August on the company’s Facebook page and the winners will be also contacted individually.

A selection of the entries will be displayed at the NUFAM Commercial Vehicle Show 28 September to 1 October at the Haulerman stand.

For more information on Haulerman visit the official website.

(Image Courtesy: Haulerman for Car Body Design)