Greywolf, 40-meter explorer yacht by Politecnico di Milano Specializing Master

Greywolf, Politecnico di Milano Master in Yacht design project, is a 40-meter explorer yacht concept designed for owners who want to travel with no limit in their destination and activities onboard.

Her DNA is embedded in her exterior design to cruise anywhere safely. Tall bow and a diagonal chine protect the guests from big waves when cruising rough sea environment. Touch & go helipad is located aft to transport passengers in case of emergency. An anchor pocket is integrated with icebreaker to navigate through polar seas. These explorer’s features are harmonized in stylish fashion.

First concept sketches and exterior design

At the same time, the yacht is made for those who consider a reasonable amount of budget and comfort. Semi displacement hull is introduced to maximize the fuel efficiency and provide comfort at anchor. Rooted from seaworthiness, this yacht is designed to serve as a pleasure craft as to take a closer look into deck by deck. Each deck is arranged according to the customer’s different needs.

Starting from the sun deck, this space maximizes the pleasure of being in an open-air with panoramic view from the top. Three entertainment features are welcoming the guests. A jacuzzi is set forward surrounded by a circular sun bed. It offers an unobstructed view of horizon and lets in a mild sea breeze thanks to a handrail protected once again with clear glass. The deck continues with a bar and an outdoor cinema. Towards aft, a projector screen slides up and down from the t top. A retractable sunroof controls the sunlight exposure.

The upper deck serves as a control tower of the vessel and a living space dedicated to the owner. It offers a master’s stateroom, a wheelhouse and a captain’s cabin. Size and privacy are mainly considered for designing the owner’s space. Full beam interior allows a generous 86m² of space solely for the owner. Thanks to perfectly ensured privacy by separating the space from guest / crew area, it can be arranged as a doorless space. This creates even greater sensation of openness. Plus 34m² of a large aft terrace allows the owner to enjoy outdoor space with privacy. Whereas conventional explorer yachts install the windshield vertically or in reverse direction, the windshield of the this yacht is inclined downwards to introduce more style, adding the sleekness to the profile. An overhang on top of the windshield cope with glare from sunlight.

The main deck is composed of a very large exterior space in the aft and a social living area. From the stern to the aft cockpit is stretched to nearly half the length of the yacht for various outdoor activities. Touch & go helipad has 51m² of space, which can afford Eurocopter’s EC135, 10m model of its length.

Besides its main use, the helipad can be used for loading tenders and jet skis and also for sunbathing. Heading forward, a pair of jacuzzi and a central lounge sofa offers extra options to enjoy the sun. With “al fresco” dining table, the deck then welcomes the guests inside with unique central column. Two TV screens are built in the column facing both inside and outside, which allows the luxury to enjoy a movie from the aft sunbathing area. The main saloon is decorated with modern and luxurious touch. The galley is arranged close to main saloon to serve meals in any time.

The lower deck is arranged with beach club and ample accommodation for guests and crews. The beach club allows seamless access to sea. It provides extra openness and also protection by having its door built with tinted glass. The guest area has 2 VIP double and 2 twin cabins for 8 guests. The crew mess is located forward and includes 3 double cabins for 6 crews. Aft to the engine room locates an extra storage space to store water toys.

To have a clear idea of its dimension, Greywolf is made in 40m length over all, 8.86m of beam and 2.65m of draught.

402 tons of displacement, the boat boasts a maximum cruising range of 5,000nm, long enough to travel across the Atlantic ocean. It has a fuel capacity of 85500L and 7400L of freshwater.

The yacht is built in semi-displacement type with steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It is fitted with a pair of MTU 12V 2000 M61 engines for a top speed of 13knots, cruising speed around 11 knots.

The boat’s accommodation is 10 guests (2 for the owners) and 7 crews (1 for the captain).

Greywolf was designed by a team of 5 international students during the formation period of the Politecnico di Milano Yacht Design Master managed by POLI.design.

Over a year of research and development Efthimia Galanitsa from Greece, Lucia Tizzano Gartner from Spain, Hojoon Choi from South Korea, Michiel Vermeylen from Belgium, Thibaud Le Merdy from France have blended their different backgrounds of study, career, and design approach into a project in which the core idea is to combine the functional heritage of an explorer yacht with a stylistic and entertaining outlook that will inspire the nautical sector.

About the Specializing Master in Yacht Design

The Specializing Master in Yacht Design is the opportunity for many young talents to approach the naval market as protagonists. The rate of placement reached is great: about 80% of former students are now working in the field of yacht design.

Over the years, professional outcomes have included assistant designer in specialist design studios, production assistant at shipbuilders, shipyard production manager, and quality-control supervisor.

The internship is required, lasts three months, and is carried out at leading design studios and shipyards. It enables students to transfer skills acquired during the course to a real-life design or production context and to deal with the world of shipbuilding.

The XVII edition of the Specializing Master is starting on February 2018: admission are open. Financial Aid available.

The deadline for application is October 27, 2017.

To know more you can visit www.polidesign.net/en/myd or contact: formazione@polidesign.net.

(Image Courtesy: Politecnico di Milano for Car Body Design)