Tesla teases Model Y electric SUV

Expected to be launched in 2019, the Model Y will be a compact SUV featuring falcon wing doors and expected to rival against the upcoming BMW electric X3 and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The new details about the upcoming Model Y SUV were reported by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the company’s shareholder meeting held this week in Mountain View, California.

The teaser images does not give away any particular detail apart from the possibile absence of conventional side-view mirrors.

Below we report some remarks by Elon Musk (source: insideevs.com).

“I am really excited about Model Y. It’s, there’s been some criticism, like we should sort of derive it from the Model 3 platform. But I think actually we made a mistake in trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform.”

“It would’ve been better to just design an SUV the way an SUV should be designed. Design a sedan – the way a sedan should be designed. Otherwise you’d just try to shoe horn something that doesn’t make sense. Also there are a number of I think really major manufacturing improvements that can be done that allow us to build the car in a way that a car has never been built before.”

“…we are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3.”

(Source: Tesla, insideevs.com)