Renault Trezor voted Best Concept Car at Concorso d’Eleganza 2017

The Renault TreZor has been awarded the Best Concept Car prize at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza 2017.

The TreZor Concept was first shown at the 2016 Paris Motor Show last September and showcases the design cues of future Renault model. Among its features is an all-electric motor derived from the world of Formula E with maximum power of 260kW (350hp) and peak torque of 380Nm.

The award for the Most Beautiful Concept Car was presented by the Jury of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to Laurens van den Acker, Groupe Renault’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Design.

The TreZor has previously won Concept Car of the Year at the International Automobile Festival in Paris and Concept Car of the Year at the Geneva Car Design Awards from a panel of top car designers.

Stéphane Janin, Renault’s Director of Concept Car Design, commented: “This award testifies to the fine judgment of great car collectors, who consider automobiles to be works of art. It recognizes the work of our designers who were part of this fantastic project.”.

(Source: Renault)