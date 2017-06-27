Michelin presents 3D printed, organic tire concept

At the Montreal Movin’On event Michelin presented an innovative tire concept based on an airless, rechargable, 3-D printed organic structure developed from bio-sourced, biodegradable materials.

The starting point of the project, launched in late 2016, was to combine different technologies with the goal of inventing an sustainable, intelligent object that represented the mobility of the future.

The design team led by Mostapha El-Oulhani, started by researching the most important aspect of the mobility of the future, interviewing a wide variety of groups. This led – perhaps unsurprisingly – to center the project around sustainability, safety and environmental responsibility.

The final concept, called VISION, is a tire that combines several innovations.

Airless structure

The tire features an alveolar interior architecture developed through advanced modeling, based on observing nature (solid in the center, flexible on the outside).

Sustainable materials

The tire is built using bio-sourced, biodegradable materials, thus limiting the use of petroleum-based products.

VISION uses materials derived from wood chips, straw, sugar residue, and orange peels. The natural rubber will come solely from environmentally responsible rubber farms.

Additionally, the concept incorporates recycled materials from tires or households, such as tire powders, aluminum cans and electronic components.

Innovative manufacturing and recharging

The tire is built using 3D printing, which allows to use just the right amount of rubber on the tire as well as extending its life through an original recharging process.

The tread design is optimized and its depth is reduced in order to reduce its thickness and make the tire more efficient in terms of materials.

Connectivity

Equipped with sensors, VISION provides real time information about its condition.

(Source: Michelin)