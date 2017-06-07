Kia previews Stonic B-segment crossover

7 Jun 2017
Kia previews Stonic B-segment crossover

Kia has revealed the first sketch renders of its upcoming B-segment crossover, that will be named Stonic and will go on sale in late 2017.


With a design inspired by the brand’s larger SUVs, the Kia Stonic features an “European design flair”, characterized by a sweeping roofline, unique tail lamp graphics and distinctive roof racks which add a sporty look to the vehicle.

Kia Stonic Design Sketch Render

The car blends sharp horizontal feature lines with softer sculpted surfaces, and brings compact dimensions and a low centre of gravity to the class.

Kia Stonic Interior Design Sketch Render

The European-designed cabin echoes the appearance of the exterior, with straight lines, smooth surfaces and geometric design forms.

The Stonic’s interior will feature smart packaging maximizing space for all occupants, and a ‘floating’ HMI (human-machine interface) blending smartphone access with the car’s many functions.

The name ‘Stonic’ combines the words ‘Speedy’ and ‘Tonic’, which refers to the first and last note in the musical scale, suggesting that the vehicle is agile and offers something new and fresh in the compact SUV segment.

(Source: Kia)

Kia previews Stonic B-segment crossover - Image 2
Kia previews Stonic B-segment crossover - Image 1
Kia previews Stonic B-segment crossover - Image 3

