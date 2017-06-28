Exclusive: UID Degree Show 2017 – Part 2

The second part of the exclusive report from the MFA degree show at the Umeå Institute of Design.


(…continues from Part 1)

Porsche 100kW Sportscar by Robin Ritter

Power output numbers of sportscars have increased inflationary over the last decades and have recently reached four-digit values.

Porsche 100kW Sportscar Concept by Robin Ritter Render

This project questions this development and examines how a sportscar with a very limited amount of power – 100 kW – would need to be designed.

Porsche 100kW Sportscar Concept by Robin Ritter Design Sketches

The essence of sportscar driving is riding the edge where driver and machine reach their physical limits. This project claims that this can be brought back to a level that is far below that of todays hypercars.

Porsche 100kW Sportscar Concept by Robin Ritter Render

The challenge of this project is therefore to develop a car that can deliver an exciting, memorable driving experience with less financial, energy and material resources.

Porsche 100kW Sportscar Concept by Robin Ritter Render

Experience-oriented performance through reduction in times of excess. The final result is a lightweight sportscar that makes most out of its limited power.

Porsche 100kW Sportscar Concept by Robin Ritter Render

Not only does it use state-of-the art technologies and materials to be as efficient as possible, it also boosts the driving experience with several innovative design solutions. ￼

Porsche 100kW Sportscar Concept by Robin Ritter Scale Model

Jeep Black Label Concept by Xingyu Yang

Designed for the year 2040, the Jeep Black Label focuses on defining a future vehicle category representing a hybrid lifestyle.

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

New technologies bring convenience to people but sometimes the amount of information exceeds our needs. Jeep Black Label is designed to escape all that.

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

It combines an unplugged lounge experience for the city and a great analogue getaway into nature.

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

“The design process followed an inside-out approach. First a dynamic interior space was generated based on users’ needs. The final step was to ideate and choose a meaningful exterior appearance following the goal to communicate brand identity, automation and hybrid driving modes.”

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

Jeep Black Label by Xingyu Yang Design Render

Land Rover Melrakki Concept by Lukas Medeisis

This project aims at exploring new opportunities in an autonomous off-road scenario. The concept is developed as a modular vehicle proposition conceived to explore Iceland and sustain the travellers’ basic needs.

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis Design Sketch Renders

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis Design Sketch Renders

The body integrates a detachable open cabin module that serves as a compact boat to explore those areas not reachable by the wheeled vehicle.

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis Design Sketch Renders

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis Design Sketch Renders

These requirements were then combined with the Land Rover heritage and design DNA.

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis Design Sketch Renders

“The automotive industry is blooming with new interpretations of what cars will be in the future. Progressive technologies, environmental awareness and people’s behavioral change offer new opportunities for creating more sustainable vehicles.

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis Design Sketch Renders

“While these are primarily being developed to solve problems in urban environments, similar developments should be aimed to preserve our natural surroundings.

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis

“During this project I travelled to Iceland to explore the country and learn how we can improve mobility in that country.”

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis

Land Rover Melrakki by Lukas Medeisis

Lynk & Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hägg

This thesis envisions a possible implementation of car sharing technology into a semi autonomous future city sportscar.

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Design Sketch Renders

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Design Sketch Renders

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Design Sketch Renders

The vehicle is aimed towards the young rebellious generation who will be living an urban environment.

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Design Sketches

The goal was to create a design language and practical supporting features that would appeal to the target group and express sharing technology.

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Design Sketches

The car can change its visual expression depending on the mode or kind of use. The trunk window is a transparent screen displaying information about availability.

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Process

In order to enter the car, the window scans the user’s iris and recognizes if the person is a subscriber of the service.

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Design Sketch Renders

While using the car, the trunk window turns opaque and the front windows turn transparent.

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Scale model

Lynk Co Rebyell Concept by Adam Hagg Scale model

Lexus Deceleration Concept by Xintao Chen

This project is a proposal for a shared airborne mobility service for the megacity. A system composed of dirigibles and docking stations, inspired and fictitiously operated by the Lexus brand. ￼

Lexus Deceleration Concept by Xintao Chen

“What is next for the luxury experience when autonomous technology is replacing your private chauffeur and there is no need for improving the performance of a vehicle? What if consumers simply get bored of rare and expensive materials as the only reference to luxury?”

Lexus Deceleration Concept by Xintao Chen

“There is a potential to change the mindset and rethink the value of mobility. As it is already happening, people start to treasure experiences rather than ownership. Vehicles play multiple important roles in our lives and some of our most precious stories can happen during a ride. Inspired by such insights, this project pushed the boundaries to envision a new kind of luxurious mobility experience designed to be slow.”

(Image Courtesy: Umeå Institute of Design for Car Body Design)

