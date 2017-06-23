Exclusive: UID Degree Show 2017 – Part 1

Design Schools 23 Jun 2017
The first part of our exclusive report and gallery from the Umeå Institute of Design degree show.


The UID17 – Design Talks & Degree Show took place on June 1-2 at Umeå Institute of Design. The theme discussed this year was based around “the future realities that design could help shape, catalyse, make or unmake”.

During the event, graduates in product, interaction and transportation design held three-minute-talks revealing their degree projects, and explaining how design could make a difference in shaping our common future.

The nine MFA projects were developed under the direction of Jonas Sandström (degree tutor) and Demian Horst (Programme Director & Examiner). The Exam advisors were Aina Nilsson-Ström (Aina Nilsson-Ström AB, former AB Volvo) and Lars Falk (Geely Design).

You can find the talks on the official website. Below we report the details about the transportation design projects. The second part will follow soon. Also check the complete gallery.

Experience Mobility Concept by Fredrik Ausinsch

What happens when we reach full automation and we loose the aspect of driving? This is the question that Fredrik Ausinsch tries to answer with his concept.

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch

The vision is based on the change of values of the next generation of consumers and the differences in their mindset and involved a research on mass influencing trends and technologies.

 

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch

The student imagined a vehicle with an interior that doubles as an extension of the owner’s home, thanks to technologies such as interactive furniture and augmented reality that create a communication link between the cabin and the actual home.

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch

This will allow the car’s owner to “be at the end destination before start the journey starts”.

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch

The coming generation of customers – represented in the year 2050 by a persona called “Generation Alpha” – will be focused on mobility rather than transportation and will have a mindset based on “seamless connectivity”.

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch Process

Experience Mobility by Fredrik Ausinsch Process

Home, work, vehicles, and clothes advances with layers of interactive and artificial systems creating an immerse bridge in between the mediums.

Volvo United by Martin Schopka

The concept explores how the Scandinavian design philosophy of user-centric design can be brought to the next level by enabling users to participate in the car design process thanks to a set of advanced digital tools.

Volvo United by Martin Schopka 3D Render

Volvo United by Martin Schopka 3D Render

“Putting people at the centre has always been the core of Volvo Cars. This master thesis project explores goal of this speculative design project is to inspire and trigger discussions about the future of car design and designers, by showing a fictional urban vision of 2037, where shifts in economy and society change the way we live and work, and ultimately how we move.”

Volvo United by Martin Schopka Design Panel Seat design

The result is Volvo United, a system that connects people – locally and globally – by empowering them to participate in the process of creating truly individual and meaningful modes of transport.

Volvo United by Martin Schopka Design Sketch Render

Volvo United by Martin Schopka Design Sketch Render

Volvo United by Martin Schopka Design Sketches

Volvo United by Martin Schopka Interior Design Sketches

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck

With the Loophole Concept Robert Striedieck imagines what will happen to sport cars once our society and infrastructure allows for a fully autonomous transport systems.

 

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck Interior Design Sketch Render

He explains: “My concern for the ”survival of the sports car” clearly originates from an emotional viewpoint rather than a reasonable argument.”

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck Interior Design Sketch Render

“We know about the benefits that come along with autonomous driving but that doesn’t make the fear of loosing the emotional side of driving unfounded.”

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck Interior Design Sketches

“My aim was to create a scenario that allows both reason and emotion to coexist and furthermore to benefit from each other rather than to create a conflict.”

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck

The resulting concept is a Porsche for the year 2040 that combines the safety of autonomous vehicles with the emotion associated with sports cars.

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck

Porsche Loophole by Robert Striedieck

Far Above Far Beyond by Dominik Krug

This project aims at exploring what the brand Land Rover could stand for in the future. Its rich history of exploring unconquered terrain earned it admiration and desirability all around the world. Further extending its reach onto new worlds would be quite a realistic proposition for the brand.

Land Rover Far Above Far Beyond by Dominik Krug Illustration

The student imagined an exploration vehicle for the manned missions to Mars, which are planned to happen around 2030.

Land Rover Far Above Far Beyond by Dominik Krug Illustration

“The first to arrive will have exploration vehicles with limited range and capabilities. To really explore the planet, vehicles with greater off-road capability and range will be needed.”

Land Rover Far Above Far Beyond by Dominik Krug Interior Design Sketches

“The vehicles also need to accommodate the expedition crew comfortably for longer periods. They must offer extended life support on long journeys.”

Land Rover Far Above Far Beyond by Dominik Krug Interior Design Sketches

Land Rover Far Above Far Beyond Concept Interior Render

Land Rover Far Above Far Beyond Concept Render

“With this project I am exploring possible answers to face the harsh conditions on Mars. Furthermore, the vehicle and its features project a vision of what a future off-road driving experience could be.”

 

Part 2 coming soon…

(Image Courtesy: Umeå Institute of Design for Car Body Design)

