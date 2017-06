BMW Concept Link envisions the future of two-wheels urban mobility

Presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2017, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link is a zero-emission two-wheels vehicle that introduces a completely new design language.

Design

Inspired by the BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link design study envisions the future of urban mobility on two wheels.

The vehicle is characterized by a completely new design language, as explained by Alexander Buckan, Head of Vehicle Design at BMW Motorrad.

“The BMW Motorrad Concept Link is not based on today’s concepts, but rather meets the basic functionality needs, the technical architecture and the digital reality of today’s users.”

“The technical realities of electric drive – such as the flat energy packs in the underfloor and the compact drive on the rear wheel – allowed us to create a highly distinctive design which shapes a new segment. The resulting expressive power of the vehicle is absolutely new for BMW Motorrad and breaks with all conventional viewing patterns.”

The Concept Link features a distinctive silhouette through the low-slung, stretched body and the flat seat combined with the diagonally rising front section.

The graphic design is characterized by a two-tone color scheme: a Liquid Metal Titanium contrasting with a large semi-matt black area, the technical heart, that stretches from the front to the rear, and in addition to the tires and front lights, also integrating the drive unit and the suspension elements.

The colors are oriented diagonally which underlines the dynamic potential of the BMW Motorrad Concept Link.

The two LEC front lights are characterized by minimalist design. Their clear-cut layout and the slim contours accentuate the modern and trail-blazing visual appeal of the front section.

The contours of the side panels framing the dark core of the vehicle, optimize aerodynamics and also provide protection against wind and weather. The sides of the wheels are completely covered, underscoring the contemporary overall visual appeal.

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link also deliberately showcases the technology used as part of the design package. That is why the side panels don’t completely cover the side section at the rear. Instead they stretch across the vehicles side like little wings allowing views of the technical elements like drive unit, cooling ribs, single-sided swing arm, spring strut and tooth belt. At the same time they help improve aerodynamic air flow.

The iconic rear lights have been integrated into the rear side panels in the form of two C-shaped light elements.

Another graphic contrast is provided by the orange-colored cables connecting battery pack and drive on the right side which make a clear and self-assured statement. Their diameter already hints at the power in the drive unit.

“The BMW Motorrad Concept Link stands for a new understanding of urban mobility. It links the digital and analogue world and places the focus on the rider and his mobility needs. In the way it links functionality and digitalisation it performs both as a means of transport as well as a communication device. For me the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, with its timeless and reduced style, is more than a concept – it is rather a symbol for a new era.” explains Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design of BMW Motorrad.

Equipped weith the E-drive electric drivetrain, the Concept Link features fast acceleration and easy handling – two qualities particularly useful in the urban environment.

Due to its low overall height, getting on is easy from the side or even from the back. A reverse gear ensures that it is easy to maneuver, making it ideal to park in tight city spaces.

The seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise to suit every preference. The proportions also make room for new storage space.

In the centre section, underneath the seat bench, a luggage compartment offers versatile storage opportunities. The rider can access this quickly and easily at all times using a sliding door. With its new architecture, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link combines riding pleasure and functionality in an ideal way.

The seat bench also makes both a functional and styling statement, the flat seat area being kept separate from the vehicles body. This emphasizes the lightness of the side view thereby highlighting the agile and easy handling. The seat bench allows views of the aluminium structure within.

It can be adapted to suit different needs in numerous ways. It can be either a sporty single-seater, a seat bench for two or anything in between giving the concept vehicle a distinctive visual and functional character.

Further customisation options, such as side panels in different colours or different windshields, allow the rider to express his personality, making the BMW Motorrad Concept Link the ideal companion for any situation.

Connectivity

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link interprets the connection between rider, vehicle and the environment for urban use. It keeps the rider connected while riding: for example it knows what’s in the rider’s calendar and therefore his next destinations. As a result it can plan the fastest or most scenic route and even select the most suitable music if required.

The focus is also on being able to enjoy the riding experience without any distractions. The classic instrument cluster has been dropped. Instead speed, navigation and battery information is projected onto the windshield directly into the rider’s field of vision.

Secondary information is displayed on the large-surface panel, which matches the design perfectly and is located below the handlebars. The panel enables a large number of possible ways of interacting with the outside world and for communicating with other vehicles. The touch sensitive surface of the large-size panel displays and controls extensive infotainment, connectivity and routing information.

Freely programmable, touch-enabled buttons on the handlebars allow the rider to access preferred and frequently used functions without having to remove his hands from the handlebars.

Rider equipment

The interaction between vehicle and rider wear holds great potential with regard to rider safety, comfort, functionality and riding experience. On the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, the rider equipment is also connected to the vehicle. To highlight this connection, a motion on the arm of the jacket opens and closes the sliding door of the luggage compartment.

A stitch on the arm signifies the active area. The rider wear is also a fashion statement and deliberately not recognisable as motorcycle gear. Light shoulder and elbow protectors have been integrated into the stylish short coat made of water-repellent loden cloth. However they are not visible in the modern cut of the coat.

