Aston Martin has confirmed the production of RapidE – the brand’s first all-electric model, which will be built in a limited run of 155 units starting from 2019.

The RapidE is being developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering and will be based on the Rapide AMR.

The announcement comes less than two years after the presentation of the RapidE in concept form. Further details will be revealed closer to launch.

