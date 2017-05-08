Syd Mead receives EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award

Visual Futurist and legendary concept designer Syd Mead has received the 2017 EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award, given annually by the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO).

Syd Mead is a universal source of inspiration and a legend among industrial and transportation designers: his unmistakable style, with sleek, timeless lines, combined with his distinctive, old school gouache technique and an unusual sense of optimism, have motivated many designers to undertake a creative career path in design.

In receiving the EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award, Syd Mead joins automotive designers such Giorgetto Giugiaro, Shiro Nakamura, Sergio Pininfarina, Nuncio Bertone and, more recently, Chris Bangle, Peter Schreyer and Patrick le Quement.

The award ceremony was held on February 6th in Detroit and was attended by representatives from Ford, GM, Henry Ford Hospital, FCA.

During the event Syd Mead presented a new artwork created specifically to commemorate the 30th annual EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition.

The artwork

“Set in a multi-level park with an enormous sculpture as a backdrop, Mead’s illustration showcases the imagined vehicles of the future while paying homage to the classic cars of the past.

“In the foreground sit the featured vehicles of 2047. Both have sliding roofs for an “open air” feel that recalls a luxury car body style from the early 1900s called a “landaulet.”

“Similar to vehicles of that early period, they have their wheels at the end of their chassis. But by 2047, Mead envisions these as two large hub-less wheels in front and a large “power ball” drive wheel in the rear, suspended magnetically in the curved retainer bay.

“Thirty years from now, these vehicles, like all others, would be autonomously self-driven and equipped with the latest anti-gravity suspension.

“Other future vehicles pictured include a floating car with a transparent bubble body shell in the middle background, near an outdoor restaurant called the Dorado. Across from that on the right are pictured two more-traditional vehicles from the classic car era of the 1930s.

“In the far background, two enormous space liners are lifting off while a faint image of an early acetylene gas lamp floats in the sky in a tribute to cars of the pre-1915 brass era.”

This is the third EyesOn Design poster created by Mead. The others were done in 1991 and 2011.

This year’s EyesOn Design 30th anniversary Automotive Design Exhibition will be held on Father’s Day Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.

For more information and to reserve tickets for the gala you can visit eyesondesigncarshow.com.

(Source: Syd Mead, EyesOn Design)