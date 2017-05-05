Shanghai 2017: LYNK & CO 01 and 03 Concepts

Concept Cars 5 May 2017
At the Shanghai Show Geely-owned LYNK & CO has revealed two concepts: a production-ready SUBand the concept sedan, anticipating the upcoming series models with free connectivity and lifetime warranty.


Both the new 03 sedan and the 01 Concept compact SUV, which was first unveiled in October 2016, are based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) by Volvo, another company owned by the Chinese Geely Group.

LYNK CO 03 Concept

The goal is to create a new brand that appeals the younger generation of drivers: that is why YNK & CO is said to be “born digital”.

LYNK CO 03 Concept

LYNK CO 01 Concept

 Above and below: the 01 Concept SUV that will make its Chinese debut in late 2017

LYNK CO 01 Concept

In addition to announcing a free connectivity service, Senior VP Alain Visser has reported that the cars will be offered with the world’s first in-car digital share function.

When defining the design identity of the brand new company, the design team led by Peter Horbury, Excecutive Vice President Design at Geely Auto Group, took inspiration from the linear shapes of Jeeps and the sculpted, dynamic surfacing of Porsches (you can read more in the interview by Automotive News).

LYNK CO 01 Concept at 2017 Shanghai Show

As a result, the final look is characterized by a mix of rugged and sporty features, and manages to create a family feeling through a distinctive face with compact headlights and a full-width grille as well as a consistent surface treatment.

LYNK CO 01 Concept at 2017 Shanghai Show

The interior showcases its focus on connectivity through the digital instrument cluster and the large touch screen integrated in the center console.

LYNK CO 03 Concept Interior

The cockpit of the 03 Concept sedan, with its digital instrument cluster and center console screen

LYNK & CO has announced plans to launch the 01 SUV in China within 2017, with US and European debuts to follow in 2019.

LYNK CO 01 Concept at 2017 Shanghai Show Interior

The interior of the 01 Concept

 

(Source: LYNK & CO)

