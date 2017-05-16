Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior

Automotive Design, Design Schools 16 May 2017
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior

Ford designers challenged students from London’s Ravensbourne Design College to envision the future of autonomous car interiors.


During the Fiesta’s UK static debut at the Greenwich college held on 11 May, 2017, teams from the Ravensbourne design college presented their projects to Ford interior designer Jens Sieber, and exterior designer, Ivan Telesca, who chose the top three going through to the next round of the challenge – the European final.

Ford Ravensbourne College Fiesta Interior Design Workshop

Ford Fiesta Dies Nox Concept

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Dies Nox Concept

Team Dies Nox designed its interior around a 270-degree centre console screen running along the floor, the rear of the cabin and its roof for all occupants to be able to reach, swipe and share digital content.

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Dies Nox Concept

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Dies Nox Concept

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Dies Nox Concept

The interior included steam-curved bamboo, already being researched by Ford as a fast-growing renewable material for future vehicles.

Ford Fiesta Iris Concept

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Iris Concept

Iris Apfel (http://instagram.com/iris.apfel), the 95-year-old American business woman and interior designer, was the inspiration for Team Iris’ entry.

 

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Iris Concept

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Iris Concept

Drawing on her “world’s oldest teenager” lifestyle, a pop-up roof and bar stool seating converted the car interior into social space – with stools detaching from the car to deliver Iris directly onto the red carpet of events.

Ford Fiesta Nomad Concept

Team Nomad chose fibre optics for its interior material to mould to the number of occupants and their desire to sit or recline.

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Nomad Concept

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Nomad Concept

Nomad’s concept involved a brain-computer connection, syncing occupant to vehicle. Fibre optics’ data-carrying capability allowed the technology to monitor and respond to changes in body temperature, organs and the health of passengers.

Ford Fiesta Interior Design Workshop Nomad Concept

Official Statements

Jens Sieber, Ford Fiesta chief interior designer, said: “Ravensbourne’s students have very successfully illustrated possible future car interiors, inspired by the leap inside new Fiesta. I was thrilled by the quality presented, which took into account customer research to help shape workable next-generation interiors.”

Following display of the three best Ravensbourne projects at Ford’s European design studio, alongside other finalists from France, Germany, Spain and Italy, an overall UK winner will be chosen for work experience with Ford designers in Cologne in autumn and receive £600 prize money.

Idrees Rasouli, Ravensbourne course leader, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for Ravensbourne students to gain the experience of working for Britain’s best-selling vehicle brand.

“Ravensbourne has first class industry connections, and opportunities like this ensure our students learn the skills needed to thrive in industry, gain the chance to transfer their interior design and architectural skills into vehicle design and make them highly employable.”

(Source: Ford)

 

Tags

Image Gallery

Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 13
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 11
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 27
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 5
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 12
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 22
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 7
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 29
Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior - Image 19

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom