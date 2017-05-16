Ravensbourne design students envision futuristic Ford interior

Ford designers challenged students from London’s Ravensbourne Design College to envision the future of autonomous car interiors.

During the Fiesta’s UK static debut at the Greenwich college held on 11 May, 2017, teams from the Ravensbourne design college presented their projects to Ford interior designer Jens Sieber, and exterior designer, Ivan Telesca, who chose the top three going through to the next round of the challenge – the European final.

Ford Fiesta Dies Nox Concept

Team Dies Nox designed its interior around a 270-degree centre console screen running along the floor, the rear of the cabin and its roof for all occupants to be able to reach, swipe and share digital content.

The interior included steam-curved bamboo, already being researched by Ford as a fast-growing renewable material for future vehicles.

Ford Fiesta Iris Concept

Iris Apfel (http://instagram.com/iris.apfel), the 95-year-old American business woman and interior designer, was the inspiration for Team Iris’ entry.

Drawing on her “world’s oldest teenager” lifestyle, a pop-up roof and bar stool seating converted the car interior into social space – with stools detaching from the car to deliver Iris directly onto the red carpet of events.

Ford Fiesta Nomad Concept

Team Nomad chose fibre optics for its interior material to mould to the number of occupants and their desire to sit or recline.

Nomad’s concept involved a brain-computer connection, syncing occupant to vehicle. Fibre optics’ data-carrying capability allowed the technology to monitor and respond to changes in body temperature, organs and the health of passengers.

Official Statements

Jens Sieber, Ford Fiesta chief interior designer, said: “Ravensbourne’s students have very successfully illustrated possible future car interiors, inspired by the leap inside new Fiesta. I was thrilled by the quality presented, which took into account customer research to help shape workable next-generation interiors.”

Following display of the three best Ravensbourne projects at Ford’s European design studio, alongside other finalists from France, Germany, Spain and Italy, an overall UK winner will be chosen for work experience with Ford designers in Cologne in autumn and receive £600 prize money.

Idrees Rasouli, Ravensbourne course leader, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for Ravensbourne students to gain the experience of working for Britain’s best-selling vehicle brand.

“Ravensbourne has first class industry connections, and opportunities like this ensure our students learn the skills needed to thrive in industry, gain the chance to transfer their interior design and architectural skills into vehicle design and make them highly employable.”

(Source: Ford)