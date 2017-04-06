Renault teases R.S. 2027 Vision Concept

The R.S. 2027 Vision is the latest model in the cycle of concept cars started with the Renault TreZor, which have influenced the overall design direction for the entire line-up.
The R.S. 2027 Vision concept car, which will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2017 on 19 April, explores the brand’s vision of how Formula 1 might be in in ten years’ time – 2027 – and expresses Renault’s plans to make a comeback in the competition, and its willing to “put drivers very much back at the heart of the sport.”
(Source: Renault)
