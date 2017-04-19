Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts

At the Shanghai Motor Show Hybrid Kinetic Group has unveiled two new electric concept cars that join the H600 luxury sedan.

The five seater SUV K550 and the seven seater SUV K750 that make their debut at the Shanghai Auto Show follow the first model from the Hybrid Kinetic Group, the H600 luxury sedan presented in Geneva.

All three models have been developed by Pininfarina, that has recently signed a 46 months agreement, worth about 65 Million €, for supporting the Hybrid Kinetic Group in the development of electric cars from the styling concept up to the engineering development and virtual and physical validation for series production.

The three HK cars are all equipped with micro-turbine generator range extenders and high-energy and high-density super batteries developed in-house by HK.

Compared with conventional new energy vehicles, HK claims an energy recovery rate over 30%, and a range of over 1,000 kilometers. The expected lifespan is 50,000 hours and maintenance is only required every 10,000 hours; the super batteries have a life span of 50,000 DOD charging cycles.

The long lifespan of range extenders, batteries and motors allows them to be recycled and reused. This lowers cost and reduces waste and environment impact, which is in line with Hybrid Kinetic Group’s environment principles.

(Source: Pininfarina)