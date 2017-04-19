Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts

Concept Cars 19 Apr 2017
Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts

At the Shanghai Motor Show Hybrid Kinetic Group has unveiled two new electric concept cars that join the H600 luxury sedan.


The five seater SUV K550 and the seven seater SUV K750 that make their debut at the Shanghai Auto Show follow the first model from the Hybrid Kinetic Group, the H600 luxury sedan presented in Geneva.

Pininfarina HK K750 Concept

All three models have been developed by Pininfarina, that has recently signed a 46 months agreement, worth about  65 Million €, for supporting the Hybrid Kinetic Group in the development of electric cars from the styling concept up to the engineering development and virtual and physical validation for series production.

Pininfarina HK K550 Concept

The three HK cars are all equipped with micro-turbine generator range extenders and high-energy and high-density super batteries developed in-house by HK.

Pininfarina HK K550 K750 and H600 Concept cars

Compared with conventional new energy vehicles, HK claims an energy recovery rate over 30%, and a range of over 1,000 kilometers. The expected lifespan is 50,000 hours and maintenance is only required every 10,000 hours; the super batteries have a life span of 50,000 DOD charging cycles.

The long lifespan of range extenders, batteries and motors allows them to be recycled and reused. This lowers cost and reduces waste and environment impact, which is in line with Hybrid Kinetic Group’s environment principles.

Pininfarina HK H600 Concept

(Source: Pininfarina)

Tags

Image Gallery

Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts - Image 3
Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts - Image 5
Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts - Image 4
Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts - Image 2
Pininfarina and HK present two electric SUV concepts - Image 1

Related Stories

Infiniti teases QX80 Monograph luxury SUV

Infiniti teases QX80 Monograph luxury SUV

Ahead of the debut at the New York Auto Show, Infiniti has released the first image of the QX80 Monograph, a design study that explores a futuristic luxury design and marks the brand's intention to enter the full-size premium SUV segment.
Pininfarina H600 Concept

Pininfarina H600 Concept

At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show Pininfarina has unveiled the H600, a luxury electric sedan concept developed for Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group.
Renault teases R.S. 2027 Vision Concept

Renault teases R.S. 2027 Vision Concept

At the upcoming Shanghai Show Renault will unveil a concept that anticipates the brand’s intention to come back to Formula 1.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom