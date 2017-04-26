MG is back: the E-Motion Concept

Premiered at the Shanghai Show, the MG E-Motion Concept is a study of a four seater electric sportscar that builds on the brand’s heritage and targets a young audience.

The E-Motion Concept features a slender sportsback-style design that pays tribute to the brand’s heritage, while at the same time adopting and mixing styling elements from different sources including other premium British marques, reinterpreted in a more compact package.

The result is a nice-looking sportscar with many refined details including a pair of large butterfly doors that allow easy access to the 2+2 cabin.

SAIC Motor head designer Shao JingFeng, said that the new design direction for MG models aims at having a more friendly look compared to the angular, aggressive face of the current line-up.

The interior successfully blends modern lines, advanced connectivity and large touch-sensitive surfaces aimed at appealing to the younger generation, with a sense of luxury and craftsmanship conveyed by the extensive use of leather.

The concept is based on a pure-electric modular architecture platform developed in-house by SAIC. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint in less than four seconds and a range of more than 500 km.

According to the first available information, MG is seriously considering a production version of the E-Motion, and the positive reaction gathered at the Shanghai Show could represent a valid reason for turning the concept into a reality.

(Source: MG Motors)