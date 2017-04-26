Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan

At the Shanghai Motor Show Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Concept A Sedan, a design study that previews the upcoming compact model and the brand’s new design direction.

Measuring 4.57 meters in length, 1.87 meters in width and 1.46 meters in height, the Concept A Sedan showcases a dynamic, three-box body style characterized by short overhangs and a slim greenhouse offset towards the rear.

The surface treatment demonstrates the principles introduced with the recent Aesthetics A Sculpture, and compared to the current line-up adopts cleaner shapes while maintaining the sculptural look.

The muscular wheel arch design featuring a reduced arch dimension emphasizes the 20-inch wheels – their size underlines the car’s dynamism, but also reveals the relatively compact dimensions.

The light alloy wheels feature a technical/sporty look that features a structured surface between the spokes. The door handles of the show car are flush with the body, while the outside mirrors, are positioned on the Concept A Sedan’s beltlines.

The front end expresses self-confidence through the deep Panamericana grille tilted towards the front, featuring vertical chrome inserts and a star in the center, as well as the stretched hood with powerdomes. The large, lower air inlet features a diamond grid structure and a striking trim strip in dark chrome.

The unique headlamps adopts a grid structure that represents a counterpole to the exterior (“stimulating contrast” is one of the six guiding principles of Mercedes-Benz design).

In line with the evolved design philosophy, the lines and gaps at the rear have been reduced. As a contrast to the paintwork, the rear bumper features a diffuser-look lower part trimmed in black with a chrome strip that emphasizes the car’s width, while the integrated exhaust deflectors are finished in dark chrome.

