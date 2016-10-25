Job Title: Manager Surface Development (E4)
Job Location: Portland, OR, US
Description
Innovative products begin with talented, highly motivated individuals. Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), the largest and most diverse company in the North American commercial vehicle market, invites you to join our dynamic, industry-leading workforce.
Our world-class portfolio of brands, including Freightliner trucks, Western Star trucks, Detroit™ engines and components, Thomas Built Buses, and Freightliner Custom Chassis, offers the unique opportunity to follow your passion for automotives in business or technical fields at locations across North America.
And when you work for a Daimler company, you join a global network of over 250,000 dedicated employees on 6 continents who share your passion. Apply today and explore the world of Daimler!
Job Overview
The DTNA Design Center is a high performing team where everybody takes responsibility to become the “Undisputed Market Leader in Truck Design”.
As Manager of Surface Development you are a key player in this high-energy DTNA Design Team responsible for interior and exterior design of the DTNA portfolio of products; Freightliner, Western Star and business subsidiaries.
You will play a key role as mentor to raise team members’ overall design skills. Your strong passion for design, vast knowledge and experience along with strong project leadership, will be a vital part of the Design studio process in the development of current production platforms, future design projects and showtrucks where together we shape the future!
Responsibilities
- Lead, mentor and supervise a high performance team of internal and external clay and digital modelers
- Oversee the surface development of exterior and interior design projects in clay and CAD, and introduce new and innovative methods of creative execution
- Prioritize, delegate assignments and oversee efficient and timely completion of projects
- Create and transfer innovative and well thought-out surface treatment into 3D models for future exterior and interior designs
- Research and analyze competitor brand trends in surface development
- Develop a standard work process to align clay modeling, scanning and digital surfaces
- Manage the Surface team’s creative design process and promote innovative conceptual and production designs from sketch through final release of the model
- Execute model reviews and attend interdisciplinary meetings with marketing, sales, engineering, and manufacturing departments and suppliers.
- Create and present materials for executive management internal and external events
- Responsible for recruiting, talent development, budget development and planning
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree with 6 years of related engineering experience required
- At least 2 years of group leader, supervisory, or project lead experience required
- Ability to effectively lead and inspire both your modeling team and external individual modelers required
- Expert level of creating, developing and refining clay models in both scale and full size required
- Ability to analyze digital data models with reference to clay master model required
- Strategic creative thinker with a thorough understanding of the design process required
- Strong communication and presentation skills for both internal and external meetings required
- Proficient budget planning, project planning and project estimating skills required
- Proficient with Microsoft suite of products required
- Team player with strong interpersonal skills is a must with a passion for design required
- Experience in a design department of a global automotive company preferred
Additional Information
Final candidate must successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.
EEO/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans
