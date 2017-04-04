Jaguar announces limited series E-type Reborn

Jaguar Classic has announced the upcoming launch of 10 comprehensively restored Series 1 E-types, direct from a purpose-built facility in Coventry.

With the E-Type Reborn Jaguar Classic is offering prospective customers a unique opportunity to purchase an original and highly collectible E-type direct from the vehicle’s original manufacturer.

The first E-type Reborn, a 1965 Series 1 Fixed Head Coupe 4.2, is making its world debut at Techno Classica Essen show in Germany on 5-9 April 2017.

The launch of E-type Reborn is a first for Jaguar and extends the successful initiative previously introduced for Land Rover’s Series I and Range Rover Classic models, which will also be on show at Essen.

Every E-type Reborn, which starts with a base vehicle sourced by Jaguar’s E-type experts, is completely restored according to the company’s original 1960s factory specification. Unique access to build records and original drawings held by the Jaguar Heritage Trust, and the team’s decades of experience in restoration up to concours-winning standard, ensure absolute authenticity. Jaguar Classic Parts are used throughout, to maximize the vehicle’s quality, longevity and collectability.

Tim Hannig, Director, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, said: “The E-type is the most iconic sports car of all time, so we are delighted to be able to give new life to expertly selected examples for discerning customers around the world to own and enjoy.

“The resources and information available to Jaguar Classic’s expert technicians are unrivalled, which results in the most authentic E-type restorations possible.”

The first vehicle to go through the complete E-type Reborn process is an Opalescent Gunmetal Grey Series 1 4.2 Fixed Head Coupe. Originally exported to California in May 1965, the car recorded 78,000 miles before being stored in 1983. It retains its original matching numbers bodyshell, engine and gearbox, all of which have been completely rebuilt by Jaguar Classic technicians.

As much of the original vehicle as possible is retained or refurbished to correct specifications, while any safety-critical parts are replaced with new items from Jaguar Classic Parts. Body panels from Jaguar Classic’s reverse-engineered panel programme are fitted where necessary, to remove corrosion and restore the E-type’s iconic looks with the best fit possible. The E-type Reborn team’s meticulous attention to detail even extends to recreating the correct type of spot-welding when refitting those panels.

A number of upgrades from later E-types can be incorporated into the restoration process at extra cost, subject to the customer’s wishes, including improved cooling (using Lightweight E-type-derived parts), all-synchromesh gearbox (if not fitted to the vehicle originally), or Series 2 front brake calipers.

Prices for E-type Reborn restorations from Jaguar Classic are dependent on specification, starting from £285,000.

(Source: Jaguar)