Infiniti teases QX80 Monograph luxury SUV

Ahead of the debut at the New York Auto Show, Infiniti has released the first image of the QX80 Monograph, a design study that explores a futuristic luxury design and marks the brand’s intention to enter the full-size premium SUV segment.

TheQX80 Monograph concept combines luxury with a commanding presence while maintaining the high levels of space and utility of the QX80 production car.

Designed at infiniti’s design studio in Atsugi, Japan, the QX80 Monograph explores a possible evolution of the QX80 design.

“QX80 Monograph […] incorporates a mix of geometric and organic shapes to combine power with elegance, creating a commanding and sophisticated presence.”

Trademark Infiniti design elements include the double-arch grille, which for this vehicle is taller and wider, creating a powerful new “face”, while the crescent-cut D-pillar has been reshaped.

(Source: Infiniti)