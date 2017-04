The Honda Vultus/NM4 scooter/bike hybrid will be featured in the upcoming sci-fi movie “Ghost in the Shell” from the iconic Japanese franchise.

This will be one of the few rare cases where a production vehicle featured in a sci-fi movie won’t look out of place: the bold bike was presented by Honda in 2014 and was followed by the production NM4 model, with a design very close to the original study.

The low stance and the seating position of the vehicle also remind of another iconic sci-fi scooter: the iconic red motorcycle from the other sci-fi manga Akira.

(Source: Honda, Paramount Pictures)