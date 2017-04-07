Driven to Draw launches car design course on rendering reflections

Driven To Draw has launched a complete online course that teaches how to render a car using traditional media. The course is interactive and includes personal reviews and feedback. There is a limited seat availability and the deadline for registration is April 10, 2017.

The course, hosted on SketchDrive, will walk you through the entire process of rendering eye popping reflections on concept car with traditional mediums in 3 steps. You’ll also receive practice assignments along the way for each step that will help you build up to the final rendering.

The instructor is our friend Arvind Ramkrishna, automotive designer, founder of Driven To Draw and formerly Driven Mavens. You can check some of his free tutorials on his YouTube channel.

The distinctive feature of the course is the personal feedback and the interaction among attendants. As Arvind explains, “In this course I will help you develop the skills to render a car by hand on paper by giving you feedback on your work. You watch the videos, practice the techniques and upload your results for review. You will also be able to see all results and feedback of all other course members so we can all learn from each other as well.”

“With so many tutorials focusing on digital illustration, learn what it feels like to connect and experience drawing the right way! With real tools. Just remember. Creating art by hand is a relationship between the mediums and your wild imagination!”

There is only a limited number of seats available and enrollment is closing in two days (April 10, 2017), so those who are interested can visit the course page on SketchDrive to check the first free lesson and to reserve their seat now.

The course includes has a duration of 4 weeks (approx. 3-5 hours per week are required), is taught in English and has a total price of $49.

(Source: Driven To Draw)