Acura teases restyled TLX

Production Cars 1 Apr 2017

At the 2017 New York Auto Show Acura will unveil the restyled TLX, with a look inspired by the Acura Precision Concept presented in 2016.


2018 Acura TLX restyled grilleThe restyled look of the Acura TLX will be more sporty and aggressive, and was inspired by the recent Precision Concept that debuted at the North American International Auto Show in 2016, a design direction that already has influenced the styling of the 2017 Acura MDX.

Acura Precision Concept front end

Above: the front end of the 2016 Precision Concept, with its arrow-shaped hexagonal grille with 3D elements that provided the main inspiration for the restyled TLX

2016 Acura TLX front end

Above and below: the 2016 TLX outgoing model

2016 Acura TLX Exterior V6 SH AWD 2016 Acura TLX Exterior V6 SH AWD

The 2018 TLX five-passenger performance sedan was designed by the Acura Design Studio in Torrance, Calif. and will continue to be produced at the company’s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio with domestic and globally sourced parts.

(Source:Acura)

Tags

Image Gallery

Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 2
Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 4
Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 6
Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 5
Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 7
Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 3
Acura teases restyled TLX - Image 1

Related Stories

Volkswagen Arteon: design gallery

Volkswagen Arteon: design gallery

At the 2017 Geneva Show Volkswagen has unveiled the five-door Arteon, developed with minimal changes from the 2015 Sport Coupé Concept GTE.
SsangYong teases flagship SUV

SsangYong teases flagship SUV

At the Seoul Motor Show SsangYong is unveiling a full-size SUV with a design that evolves the lines first introduced with the LIV-2 concept.
Acura teases Precision Concept ahead of Detroit debut

Acura teases Precision Concept ahead of Detroit debut

At the 2016 North American International Auto Show Acura will unveil the Precision Concept, a show car developed at the Californian Design Studio that anticipates the next-gen luxury sedan.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom