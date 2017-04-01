Acura teases restyled TLX

At the 2017 New York Auto Show Acura will unveil the restyled TLX, with a look inspired by the Acura Precision Concept presented in 2016.

The restyled look of the Acura TLX will be more sporty and aggressive, and was inspired by the recent Precision Concept that debuted at the North American International Auto Show in 2016, a design direction that already has influenced the styling of the 2017 Acura MDX.

The 2018 TLX five-passenger performance sedan was designed by the Acura Design Studio in Torrance, Calif. and will continue to be produced at the company’s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio with domestic and globally sourced parts.

(Source:Acura)