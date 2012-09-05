Valtra Design Challenge: the tractor of the future

Car Design Competitions, Industrial Design News 15 Mar 2017
Valtra Design Challenge: the tractor of the future

Tractors manufacturer Valtra has launched a design competition tasking designers to envision a tractor for the year 2040. The submission deadline is April 26, 2017.


The Brief: Farming the Future

World and people in it are changing faster than ever before. This creates big challenges for food production in the future. To guarantee wellbeing of future generations we need more advanced methods and equipment. Tractors as versatile machines have been playing a key role in this progress and we believe this will continue also in the future.

Valtra A Series tractor

The entries, to be submitted within April 26, 2017, will be evaluated based on:

  • Relevance to the theme
  • Concept originality
  • Innovativity, design value and quality
  • Development potential
  • Implementation and manufacturability
  • Design displayability
  • How well the design idea reflects the Valtra heritage and core product values: individuality, reliability and durability.

The first three winners will be announced at Valtra International Press conference in The Netherlands on May 31, 2017, and will receive €10,000€, €3,000 and €1,000 respectively.

Valtra tractor design process

Valtra tractor design sketching

For more information and to register visit designchallenge.valtradev.com.

(Image Courtesy: Valtra for Car Body Design)

