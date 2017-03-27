SsangYong teases flagship SUV

At the Seoul Motor Show SsangYong is unveiling a full-size SUV with a design that evolves the lines first introduced with the LIV-2 concept.

The new car – codenamed Y400 – embodies the qualities of dynamics and robustness already seen in the LIV-2 concept shown at the 2016 Paris motor show.

The Y400 is 4,850mm long, 1,920mm wide, 1,800mm high, and has a 2,865mm wheelbase. It is based on the Quad-Frame body structure, which makes use of 1.5Gpa giga-steel – and industry first. The SUV also features 63% advanced high strength steel (AHSS).

The SUV will be equipped with a rear- and all-drive transmission, and offer good all-terrain and towing capabilities.

It will go on sale in Korea during the first half of this year, and internationally before the end of 2017.

(Source: SsangYong)