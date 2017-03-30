Skoda Vision E Concept: design preview

Škoda has released the first design sketches that review its very first electric vehicle, a concept car that gives an insight on the brand’s electromobility strategy.

Set to make its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show 2017 (19-28 April), the Vision E Concept is a dynamic five-door SUV with an all-electric powertrain.

The study signals the brand’s strategy, with five different purely electric models in various segments released by 2025, anticipated by the Superb plug-in hybrid drive version coming in 2019.

The Vision E Concept is 4,645 mm long, 1,917 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall, and thanks to the long wheelbase of 2,850 mm, as well as the short overhangs at the front and rear, the look has a dynamic stance and the interior is extremely spacious.

The electric powertrain features two electric motors, with a system output of 225 kW, which enables a top speed of 180 km/h (112mph). The lithium-ion batteries and the energy recuperation features allow a range of up to 500 km (311 miles).

Thanks to a management system of the two electric motors, the transmission can operate as a front-, rear- or all-wheel drive.

The concept also includes a level 3 autonomous driving system, which can operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking maneuvers, independently search for free parking spaces and park and leave parking spaces alone.

(Source: Škoda)