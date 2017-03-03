Peugeot previews Instinct Concept

The Peugeot Instinct Concept demonstrates the brand’s advances in autonomous driving technology and the future design direction.

First revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Peugeot Instinct is now ready to be on display at the Geneva Show.

The surface treatment adopts a mix of clean surfaces and a few bold, sharp lines, and follows with the aesthetic philosophy shown on recent models and studies.

Despite the presence of four full-size doors, the body style is defined as a Shooting Brake, in line with the dynamic silhouette and very low stance of the vehicle.

Among the defining elements are the pronounced rear shoulders, the rear-hinged rear doors with no B pillars, the large horizontal grille at the front and the rectangular LED headlamps and tail lights.

The futuristic interior evolves the company’s the i-Cockpit architecture and features sleek lines, a mix of technical fabric/textures and a recurring linear pattern that echoes the front grille.

Onboard technology includes an autonomous driving system with two operating modes, and advanced connectivity via the‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) platform and the Samsung Artik Cloud, which syncs with the user’s devices, enabling the car to learn its user’s lifestyle and preconfigure its settings – for example, driving mode, seat and interface settings, ambient lighting and audio can all be adapted seamlessly to the user’s routines.

The concept is equipped with a 300 bhp PHEV powertrain.

Below we report additional details from the official press release.

From the official Press Release:

When in ‘Autonomous’ mode, the compact steering wheel and toggle switch panel fold into the dashboard and the accelerator pedal folds back into the pedal unit to maximize space.

In both ‘Drive’ and ‘Autonomous’ modes, the driver retains control over the vehicle via the i-Device, which sits next to the 9.7” screen in the centre console. The i-Device enables the driver to switch between modes so they can take action, like overtaking the car in front.

The level of seating adjustment is inspired from aeronautic design. The seat base, seat back and headrest are all treated individually, allowing the occupant to select the position most suited to them – horizontal if they want to rest, upright to drive, or in-between to watch a film or work.

Passengers can also all communicate with the vehicle via a chatbot, a speech-driven personal assistant offering a vast array of services, including booking cinema tickets or buying online.

Materials in the cabin have been selected for high levels of tactility; a unique floor gives it a luxurious, smooth feel to the touch but also outstanding durability and a contemporary feel.

Matthias Hossann, Head of Peugeot Concept cars said: “With the Peugeot Instinct Concept and its Responsive i-Cockpit, we are building on the factors that have made the brand’s latest models so successful. We are creating new forms of driving pleasure. These may come from the interfaces, the architecture or the styling. There is no reason why a self-driving car should be dull to look at or to experience.”

Dr. Luc Julia, Vice President of Innovation at Samsung Electronics, said: “Samsung ARTIK Cloud enables easy and transparent interaction between connected devices and services, freeing users from having to worry about the underlying technology. Together, the Peugeot Instinct concept and Samsung ARTIK Cloud are delivering on the vision of the connected car and making it a reality.”

(Source: Peugeot)