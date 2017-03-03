Paolo Martin: Thoughts in three dimensions (documentary and book)

In a new book legendary designer Paolo Martin tells the story of his iconic projects of the 1970s and 1980s.

Our friend Paolo Martin, legendary designer and creator of stunning cars like the Modulo, has collected memories, stories and anecdotes from his long career into a new book: from the apprenticeship at Michelotti, to the years at Bertone and Pininfarina, to the harmonious collaboration with Franco Martinengo and the freelance experience.

The book, titled “Pensieri in tre dimensioni” (“Toughts in three dimensions”) is written in Italian and English and is available at AsiService.it with a retail price is €28.00.

International shipping is available, however those who are interested in the purchase and live outside Italy can send an email to info@asiservice.it to know the shipping costs.

Below we report a recent interview-documentary in three parts that tells Paolo Martin’s story.

(Image Courtesy: Paolo Martin for Car Body Design)