Mercedes-AMG GT Concept

At the Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-AMG has presented a new four-door coupé study named GT Concept, which anticipates the future expansion of the AMG GT line-up and the design direction.

The new GT Concept is the third model series after the SLS AMG and AMG GT, and has been autonomously developed at the company’s headquarters in Affalterbach.

The four-door coupé feature a sleek, muscular yet clean design, with sensuous surfaces and very dynamic proportions, and appears to be in line with Gorden Wagoner’s recent comments about the future styling philosophy.

The exterior look retains some of the distinctive styling cues of the AMG GT, including the long hood with powerdomes and the raked windscreen and features high-tech details such as the side rearview cameras and theNano active fibre technology used for the running day lights and tail lights.

The concept is equipped with a hybrid powertrain combining a V8 gasoline engine and a high-performance electric motor, with a total output of up to 600 kW, which allow the AMG GT to sprint from 0-100 in less than three seconds.

Below we report additional details on the design from the official press release, along with some photos of the actual model on display at the Geneva Show.

“The GT Concept embodies the most extreme expression of our design idiom and underlines anew the autonomous profile of AMG as a performance brand”, said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG.

“Through perfect proportions it creates a puristic design with the emphasis on its surfaces, featuring sensuous shapes and is hot and cool at the same time.”

The moving radiator shutters in the centre and side air intakes, which improve the aerodynamic and thermal efficiency and are inspired by the active air control system AIRPANEL in the AMG GT R.

The headlamps introduce the new “Nano active fibre technology” for the daytime running lamps and tail lamps. The bright light system features a freely styled light cord which gives a three-dimensional illumination effect.

Two tubular rod lights illuminate the road surface in front of the car and constitute the driving light together with the large LED main headlamp and its lens system.

The turn signal light function is integrated at the top edge. The serial turn signal pulse features an extremely rapid sequence.

The crouched, dynamic greenhouse with its steeply sloping roof line and the slim layout of the frameless side windows emphasize the dynamic forwards thrust of the AMG GT Concept when seen from the side.

The tapered side drop and the broad rear shoulder in the area of the flared wheel arches reinforce the muscular expression.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)