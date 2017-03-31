McLaren Hyper-GT: new design sketches

McLaren has released a set of sketches that give some details on the look of the upcoming HyPer-GT, codenamed BP23.

First announced back in November 2016, the new Hyper-GT will be the spiritual successor to the iconic F1, and is expected to be built in a limited run of 106 units – the same volume of the F1.

According to the official information, the new car will feature a three-seat layout and a hybrid powertrain, and will be the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever.

Development of BP23 is currently underway at McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke division of McLaren responsible for designing and crafting the luxurious new addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series product family. The BP23 codename is taken from the car being MSO’s second Bespoke project and it having three seats.

The first examples of BP23 are expected to be delivered in 2019.

