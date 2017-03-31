McLaren Hyper-GT: new design sketches

Special Cars 31 Mar 2017

McLaren has released a set of sketches that give some details on the look of the upcoming HyPer-GT, codenamed BP23.


McLaren BP23 Concept Design Sketch

First announced back in November 2016, the new Hyper-GT will be the spiritual successor to the iconic F1, and is expected to be built in a limited run of 106 units – the same volume of the F1.

According to the official information, the new car will feature a three-seat layout and a hybrid powertrain, and will be the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever.

 

Development of BP23 is currently underway at McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke division of McLaren responsible for designing and crafting the luxurious new addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series product family. The BP23 codename is taken from the car being MSO’s second Bespoke project and it having three seats.

The first examples of BP23 are expected to be delivered in 2019.

(Source: McLaren)

Tags

Related Stories

McLaren announces limited edition F1 successor

McLaren announces limited edition F1 successor

McLaren Special Operations has confirmed the development of a three-seater Hyper-GT set to be produced in 106 units, all already pre-sold.
McLaren MP4-X Concept explores the future of Formula 1

McLaren MP4-X Concept explores the future of Formula 1

McLaren has developed a futuristic concept race car with an enclosed cockpit that envisions the future of Formula One racing technologies.
McLaren announces Design Tour events in Europe

McLaren announces Design Tour events in Europe

McLaren Automotive is organizing a series of events held at a number of its European retailers. Invited guest will be offered an insight into the activities of the company's design studio.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom