Jaguar Land Rover announces new design center

Automotive Design 21 Mar 2017
Jaguar Land Rover announces new design center

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive has announced it is beginning construction work on a £200 million redevelopment of its design and engineering centre at Gaydon in Warwickshire.


The expansion represents the first major construction project at one of the company’s non-manufacturing sites in over a decade.

The development is intended to become one of the world’s foremost automotive product, engineering and design sites – fitting for a company with ambitious plans for continued global growth.

Jaguar Land Rover Virtual Innovation Centre in Gaydon

Jaguar Land Rover’s Virtual Innovation Centre in Gaydon

The development will include design centers for both Jaguar and Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover worked with leading architectural practice Bennetts Associates to design the scheme and has engaged Laing O’Rourke as its construction partner. Laing O’Rourke will develop the site to create a unique landscaped campus comprising new offices and Jaguar and Land Rover design centres.

Jaguar F Type British Design Edition

The Jaguar F-Type British Design Edition

Chris Elliott, Property Programmes Director for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The new design and engineering centre is a testament both to Jaguar Land Rover’s British heritage of innovation and its compelling vision for future vehicle technology. The new space will centralise our design, product engineering and purchasing functions in an original and modern environment, as well as creating additional capacity for the future.”

(Source: Jaguar Land Rover)

Tags

Image Gallery

Jaguar Land Rover announces new design center - Image 2
Jaguar Land Rover announces new design center - Image 1
Jaguar Land Rover announces new design center - Image 4
Jaguar Land Rover announces new design center - Image 3

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom