Honda NeuV Concept

Making its European show debut in Geneva, the Honda NeuV is an automated electric vehicle with an artificial intelligence system that proposes a new ownership model.

First revealed at the recent CES 2017 as part of the “Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem” concepts ahead of CES 2017, the NeuV (New Electric Urban Vehicle) commuter concept introduces a unique ownership proposition, conceived to take advantage of the fact that privately-owned vehicles sit idle for 96% of the time.

The vehicle serves as an automated ride sharing vehicle when the owner is not using the car.

It would pick up and drop off customers at local destinations, and could also sell energy back to the electric grid during times of high demand when it‘s sitting idle, further monetizing the the down time.

From a technical standpoint, one of the concept’s highlights is an AI assistant that uses an ‘emotion engine’ called HANA (Honda Automated Network Assistant), which learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments.

It can then apply what it has learnt from the driver’s past decisions to make new choices and recommendations.



The exterior design is clean and inspired by the cimnple surfaces of modern electronic devices: it features a sweeping panoramic windscreen and a dramatically sloping belt line that make maneuvering easy.

Entry and exit from the vehicle is made as easy as possible, even in tight parking spaces, with a complete side panel that opens out and backwards to create a large opening.

The interior has two seats and with a luggage space behind, which also stores the ‘Kick ’n Go’ electric scooter concept designed for ‘last mile’ transit.

(Source: Honda)