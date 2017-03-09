Honda NeuV Concept

Concept Cars 9 Mar 2017
Honda NeuV Concept

Making its European show debut in Geneva, the Honda NeuV is an automated electric vehicle with an artificial intelligence system that proposes a new ownership model.


First revealed at the recent CES 2017 as part of the “Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem” concepts ahead of CES 2017, the NeuV (New Electric Urban Vehicle) commuter concept introduces a unique ownership proposition, conceived to take advantage of the fact that privately-owned vehicles sit idle for 96% of the time.

Honda NeuV Concept

The vehicle serves as an automated ride sharing vehicle when the owner is not using the car.

Honda NeuV Concept Urban Mobility Vision

It would pick up and drop off customers at local destinations, and could also sell energy back to the electric grid during times of high demand when it‘s sitting idle, further monetizing the the down time.

Honda NeuV Concept

From a technical standpoint, one of the concept’s highlights is an AI assistant that uses an ‘emotion engine’ called HANA (Honda Automated Network Assistant), which learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments.

Honda NeuV Concept InteriorIt can then apply what it has learnt from the driver’s past decisions to make new choices and recommendations.

Honda NeuV Concept at the 2017 Geneva Show
The exterior design is clean and inspired by the cimnple surfaces of modern electronic devices: it features a sweeping panoramic windscreen and a dramatically sloping belt line that make maneuvering easy.

Honda NeuV Concept at the 2017 Geneva Show

Entry and exit from the vehicle is made as easy as possible, even in tight parking spaces, with a complete side panel that opens out and backwards to create a large opening.

Honda NeuV Concept Interior

The interior has two seats and with a luggage space behind, which also stores the ‘Kick ’n Go’ electric scooter concept designed for ‘last mile’ transit.

(Source: Honda)

