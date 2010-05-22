Concentrated branding power: Automotive Brand Contest 2017

For the seventh time, companies in the automotive industry, their partners in design, brand communication and supply industries as well as imported brands are invited to compete for an award in the Automotive Brand Contest. Deadline is April 13, 2017.

An attractive vehicle design combined with the promise of a strong brand are the decisive factors for success in the automotive sector.

The Automotive Brand Contest is committed to this comprehensive concept of brand and design. Since the competition began seven years ago, it has developed into one of the most important events in the world for brand communication and design in the automotive sector.

For the seventh time, companies in the automotive industry, their partners in design, brand communication and supply industries as well as imported brands are invited to compete for an award in the Automotive Brand Contest. Deadline is April 13, 2017.

An independent expert jury will select the winners. The awards ceremony of the Automotive Brand Contest will be taking place once again this year on the occasion of the 67th International Motor Show Germany (IAA).

Fascinating, brand-new automotive design will be in the spotlight for ten days, including burning future mobility issues, such as digitisation, e-mobility and self-driving cars. Take this opportunity to show your customers what you can do with brand design in this international competition.

“The German Design Council’s Automotive Brand Contest is an international institution. “Being awarded the title of “Design Team of the Year” in this format is the proverbial entry ticket to the Olympics for the creative minds of the automotive industry, and the very highest honour that could be bestowed upon us.” Stefan Sielaff, Director of Design, Bentley Motors Limited

Applications for the international brand and design competition of the German Design Council can be submitted via www.automotive-brand-contest.de until 13 April 2017.

Past edition – Automotive Brand Contest 2016 – Special Categories

Innovation of the Year

Freightliner Inspiration Truck – Company: Daimler Trucks North America LLC

– Company: Daimler Trucks North America LLC Design: DTNA Design Center

Brand of the Year

BMW AG – Company: BMW Group

– Company: BMW Group Design: BMW Group

Agency of the Year

dammann works GmbH , Hamburg

, Hamburg Campaign: Volkswagen AG

Team of the Year

(Image Courtesy: German Design Council for Car Body Design)