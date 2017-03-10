At the Geneva Show Aston Martin has brought thethe newly-named Valkyrie, the hypercar developed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and presented back in July as the AM-RB 001.

Revealed in details back in July, the hypercar is planned to be available in road and track-only versions. The styling is extremely influenced by aerodynamic requirements and is characterized by a relatively clean upper section with flowing lines matched by an aggressive lower area which incorporates carbon wings, spoilers and diffuser and air openings.

The Valkyrie name

The name Valkyrie continues a tradition of Aston Martin ‘V’ cars that began back in 1951 with the Vantage, which was selected as a name to distinguish high performance variants of the then current model, the DB2.

The lineage was continued with “V” cars such as the Virage, Vanquish and the Aston Martin Vulcan – Aston Martin’s very own God of fire.

As Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, reports, the Valkyrie perfectly captures the drama of what is not only the ultimate Aston Martin, but the ultimate expression of hypercar design, engineering and performance: “Aston Martin model names have deep meaning. They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience.”

While its name is rooted in ancient mythology, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is a pure expression of modern technology. By bringing together Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, project partner AF Racing and some of the world’s leading technology partners, the Aston Martin Valkyrie promises otherworldly performance befitting of its name.

(Source: Aston Martin)