At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show Pininfarina will unveil a sportscar developed in collaboration with Emerson Fittipaldi’s company and HWA.

The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo will be the first of a series of sportscars targeted to super car enthusiasts and focused on driving experience. It will be developed by Fittipaldi Motors, a new company launched by the world champion driver and 2 time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi.

As its name suggests, the car will also be available in the Gran Turismo series, the Sony PlayStation racing franchise.

